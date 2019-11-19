Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz Fight Violently As Shehnaz Turns Bride For Her Swayamvar

Here’s another news from the house of Bigg Boss. Well, actually, it is a spoiler from today’s episode and we’re sure it will definitely keep you on the edge. In tonight’s episode, Shehnaz would turn into a bride for her swayamvar while all other men in the house would line up to be her groom choices. In another scene, we can see Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting violent with each other.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, we see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai get into a verbal fight once again over making rotis. Meanwhile, a fun task includes Shehnaaz Gill turning into a bride and making the men of the house do what she wants. While of course, that will be fun, there is also going to be a huge fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. While the two had been great friends, their relationship keeps changing and they get into fights every now and then. However, looks like this is going to be an ugly one, as Asim yells at Sidharth for being rude and soon it turns violent and the two can be seen shoving each other.

The fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla takes a violent turn and soon all members of BB house have to intervene. Looks like, what was supposed to be a fun task, has taken a turn for the worse. Will Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla beable to get over this and get back to the way things were? Only time will tell. For more updates on Bigg Boss 13, tune into this space.