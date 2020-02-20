Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reveals Why Shehnaaz Gill’s Slaps Did Not Affect Him At All

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be a blockbuster season, all thanks to its drama-packed episodes. The popular reality show surpassed all expectations and topped the TRP charts week after week. Bigg Boss 13 saw some of the ugliest fights and violent altercations between the contestants and some deep friendships too that remained unchanged right from the beginning of the show, in fact, the bond only grew stronger. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Rashmi Desai-Arhaan Khan to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. The strongest bond is evidently the one between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

This season of the show became one of the most loved seasons and one big reason behind it is Sidharth and Shehnaz’s bond inside the Bigg Boss house. #SidNaaz is one of the biggest trends in social media today. The two started off by becoming friends inside the house in the second week and soon the bond grew. Their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The two used to fight like arch enemies and later they used to make up with hugs and kisses. Shehnaaz had also slapped Sid around six-seven times and even hit him with chappals.

In an interview with a US-based magazine filmy shilmy, when Sidharth was asked to react on it Sidharth had stated that fights with Shehnaaz did not affect him at all, “But not so much between Shehnaz and me. Shehnaz wasn’t doing that just to provoke or insult me. She was doing it out of sentiments.”

He also expressed that he regrets getting physical and using foul language on the show and said, “Of course, I wish that things could’ve been better and we wouldn’t have had to get into a position where we’ve got slightly physical with each other. A lot of times, it would’ve been great if certain words to each other were not uttered. If there is something that I could change, from both the side it would be this.”