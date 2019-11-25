Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Should Confess His Feeling For Shehnaz Gill As #SidNaaz Trends On Social Media

Share

Tweet

Pin 6 shares

While Sidharth Shukla is getting heat from the host Salman Khan and even a number of Bigg Boss fans for having a violent fight with his closest buddy Asim Riaz, there are others who are still rooting for a romantic angle to his personality. He has been slammed again and again for his bad temper but there have been people who have been loving Sidharth for his growing intimacy with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

They have had many ups and downs in their relationship so far. During the start of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were inseparable as a duo but when Himanshi Khurana entered the house, things started falling apart. But now, the two are back together when Siddharth Shukla confessed his feelings for Shehnaz in the most adorable manner. In fact, Siddharth even confessed his liking for Shehnaz Gill during this Weekend ka Vaar episode. And now, fans are going gaga over this couple and they want the two to get together.

A fan wrote, “Agar #SidharthShukla confess kar Rahe ho that u have feelings for #ShehnaazGill then ak dusre se v kar dona #SidNaazConfess #SidNaaz but actually ye Jo confession k pehle Wala pyaar Hain na ye v boht cute Hain & really really love u both, the way u both stand for each other,” while another user tweeted, “Yaar you know the body language between Sid and Sana has changed so much. Watch their week 2 ka jail mein body language and ab ka. It’s so different. Kyuki ab unki feelings change hogai hai aur dono ko ye baat pta hai ki dono ek dusre se pyar krne lge hai har baat confess nhi krni parti kuch batein ankhein bhi bayan krdeti hai #SidNaaz.”

I am never getting over this. The way she was protecting him yesterday. The way she trying to calm him down. I have never seen a bond like this. I just don’t even know how to explain them 😭😭😭❤️ #SidNaaz #StayStrongSidharth @shehnaazshine @SidharthShuklaa pic.twitter.com/BHmoiUgXKJ — Razia (@ZafarKiDuniya) 20 November 2019

This video literally has my entire heart! To all the people that call #ShehnaazGill a snake, I am sorry that you are incapable of seeing a true gem! She made a mistake once because she was hurt,but time and again she has proved she will stand by #SidharthShukla. #sidnaaz #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/IZRefSm6Lj — limit (@baekhyunie1234) 20 November 2019

Kyuki ab unki feelings change hogai hai aur dono ko ye baat pta hai ki dono ek dusre se pyar krne lge hai har baat confess nhi krni parti kuch batein ankhein bhi bayan krdeti hai😍😍 #SidNaaz — Sweta Srivastav (@SwetaSr79209625) 24 November 2019

More smiling, less worrying

More compassion,less judgement, More blessed,less stressed, More love,less hate!

With all heated fights in the #BB13 house this week, this moment was too cute to ignore!Sid surely knows how to have fun amidst a bad day!

.#TeamSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/RX916bUlHf — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) 23 November 2019