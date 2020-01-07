Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Violently Twists Shehnaaz Gill’s Arm, forces His Leg On Her Stomach; Netizens Calls Him A ‘Psychopath’; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has got our eyes glued with its endless fights between the contestants and romance. The contestants are making sure to give us all the Tadka and spice with every week their’s new topic to discuss. The contestants are making sure to keep their fans interested by offering amazing and spicy content. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. To gain more fanbase, the makers have decided to send on Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga inside the house.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship seems to be only going downhill ever since the two got into a spat in yesterday’s episode leaving the viewers clueless as to whats cooking between the two!? It all started after Sidharth Shukla poked fun at Shehnaaz, saying that she is jealous of Mahira Sharma, leaving Shehnaaz to inflame. She broke down, and not only slapped Sid, but also burst into anger by yelling and slapping herself as well.

What the hell being shown on National Television in the name of entertainment. Imagine what kind of impact of this will be on young innocent minds. Isn't it harassment….. ?!!

Now, as the bond between the two seems broken, Shukla becomes excessively violent and made the situation ugly by twisting her hands and warning her. A video of the same has surfaced on social media and this hasn’t gone down well with a lot of people and netizens started screaming and calling him a ‘Psychopath’. Few users have even labeled Shukla as a harasser.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen lying on the floor with her hands twisted by Shukla, who also put his entire weight on her body. One of his legs could be seen placed on Shehnaaz’s stomach. After she broke into tears, Shukla warned her by saying, “Samajh Mein Aya? Dubara Karna Nahi Yeh Sab, Theek Hai? Main Sunleta Hoon Iska Yeh Matlab Nahi.” Netizens are slamming Shukla for such harassing behavior and also calls him no woman will take such intolerant behavior, he deserves to get evicted from the house.