Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler Alert: Vicky Kaushal To Evict Someone Between Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, And Shehnaaz Gill; Deets Inside

As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, the show has been in the news for a long time and this season has gained massive popularity other than any previous season of Bigg Boss. We witnessed a lot of ugly fights to love connections and the bittersweet journey of all the contestants has finally come to an end. Every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show and Bigg Boss has gained massive TRP during this season.

We can’t seem to keep up with the excitement for the finale week and of course, will keep you guys update as who got evicted and who are the top three finalists made it to the finale. Speculations were rife that Mahira Sharma will be the next contestant who will get evicted this week. But here’s some interesting news as Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end we will see some more drama come in.

The finale of Bigg Boss season 13 is finally coming to an end, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan announcing the winner of the show. With only a few contestants left in the Bigg Boss 13 house, recently contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra were announced as the first finalists of the season 13 and with that, the level of excitement has reached to next level in fans. The game of Bigg Boss 13 is getting uncertain with each passing day, especially ahead of its grand finale.

For a very long time, there were speculations of Mahira Sharma getting evicted in the midweek; however, a glimpse from tonight’s episode sees actor Vicky Kaushal entering the house ahead of his new project promotion and to scare all the contestants as well as to announce the midweek eviction.

The promo begins with all the contestants waking up to creepy noises and some paranormal activities like the lights turning on and off. They also find a scary doll in the bathroom area, which, unsurprisingly, scares the hell out of everyone and they start screaming. Further, Vicky Kaushal comes inside and meets all the housemates. He then announces the midweek eviction between Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. Upon hearing about the eviction, all the housemates get emotional.

