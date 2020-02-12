Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Sidharth Shukla Finally Reveals The Ugly Reason For Break-Up With Rashami Desai.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been on bad terms since the very start of Bigg Boss season 13. The two had some really ugly fights where both got physical and abusive. Now, the two are in a cordial relationship and not that much fighting. But everyone wants to know the reason why Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who were once known to be dating, parted ways and became such bitter for each other. And today’s Bigg Boss might just answer that question.

A glimpse from tonight’s episode sees Shukla being questioned about what went wrong with Rashami on their show’s set and made some shocking revelations. Sidharth revealed that he used to like Rashami a lot; however, their relationship changed after an article got published online against him. Sidharth said that he was labeled as problematic while Rashami was. “Mujhe Rashami bahut zyada achi lagti thi par kya hogaya tha sir ki hamare show mein ek article aaya paper pe jisme main kitna problematic hoon set pe woh likhke aaya tha aur woh problem Rashami Desai ki thi jo inhone ki thi. Log bhi bol rahe the ki yeh sab toh yeh karti hai aapke naam pe kaise aagaya toh tabse mera inka saath yeh sab chalu hogaya,” said Shukla.

When Balika Vadhu actor asked about his current bond with Rashami, Shukla said, “Rashami ke relationships toh har mahine badalte hai.”

Further, Shehnaaz Gill is asked if SidNaaz is for real or her game plan, to which, she thanks Shukla for bearing her for six months and that she will be able to decide their status only after they leave the house.