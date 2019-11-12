Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Sidharth Shukla Gets Into Ugly Fight With Bestie Asim Riaz Over This Issue

Bigg Boss 13 is taking new turns every week and new plots are unfolding inside the house. One can see many new angles in the house and some are creating quite a problem. However, throughout this show, one thing has remained stable and that is Sidharth Shukla’s friendship with Asim Riaz. The two had stood aide by aide on each front of the show and not let any misunderstanding or communication gap take the better of them. However, it seems that this friendship has also been jinxed as it seems Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are all set to have an ugly fight.

In the preview shared, we see two highlights of today’s episode. One is Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fake wedding and two, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fight. Firstly, we shall have some fun time as the entire house will take part in Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh’s wedding. Ever since Vishal has made his entry, contestants have been discussing about his liking towards Arti. Yesterday, she did confess that someone told her that Vishal is a good man and she should get to know him inside the house. Now, we shall see the suhagrat scene of these two inside the house.

All fun, people enjoying themselves, but soon the environment of the house will change. Asim Riaz for some reason start yelling at Arti Singh and that’s when Sidharth Shukla will barge in. Sidharth in his loud voice with ask Asim to calm down and not tell at their own teammate so openly. Asim being Asim is in no mood to listen and then he starts yelling at Shukla. Shefali Jariwala tries to make Asim realise that he is too loud, however, he yells at her too.