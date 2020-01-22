Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Says ‘Deeply In Love’ With Madhurima Tuli, Says ‘Could Never Come Out Of It’; Check Details Inside

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the show post her violent behavior towards ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Salman Khan asked Madhurima to leave the house on Sunday for hitting Vishal with a pan. Soon after, Madhurima’s exit from the show, Vishal has now confessed that he still feels for her and he is feeling very bad about her exit. Opening up to Shehnaaz Gill about the whole episode, Vishal said that he feels sorry for her exit and would like to express this to Madhurima when they meet next. Vishal claimed that he doesn’t know really care what Madhurima thinks of him and he will meet her once the show gets over.

Replying to Shehnaaz’s question that if his feelings have gotten stronger post her eviction from the show, Vishal said, “I was always deeply in love with her’ and added that no matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

This incident wasn’t the first time that the duo had turned violent. Earlier Shehnaaz had hit Vishal with slippers after their argument. The former couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 9 where Madhurima slapped Vishal during one of the practice sessions.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra recently admitted to breaking up with Akanksha Puri when asked about his relationship with Mahira. The actor was heard saying, “Mujhe toh karna hi hai, main toh from the very first day bol raha hu. Ab itni cheeze dekhne ke baad usko (Akanksha Puri) khud hi move on ho jaana chahiye.”

Madhurima had given details about her abusive relationship with Vishal and stated fights are normal in a relationship but when it happens on national television, it becomes a big issue. She had also stated that if a guy hits then it is a common thing and if a girl does the same then it becomes a big deal. She had covered up her act of physical violence and stated that she did not cause any physical damage to him as she just hit him on his butt.