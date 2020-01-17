Bigg Boss 13: Wait, What! Himanshi Khurana Has Parted Ways With Fiance For Asim Riaz, Reveals Parag Tyagi

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love angle in BB13 was loved and adored by one and all. We were really liking the gentle bond blooming between them. In fact, Asim also admitted being in love with the Punjabi singer, however, she was engaged. Soon after Himanshi was evicted from the show which led to a huge disappointment for us. After Himanshi’s ouster, Asim came across the news of her marriage and was shattered. But as per recent reports, all is not well between Himanshi and her longtime beau and she has apparently broken up with him to be with Asim.

Bigg Boss 13 is currently witnessing a family week and the loved ones of the contestants are visiting the BB house. Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi too came to meet his wife and conveyed a special message to Asim. His message for Asim was that Himanshi has parted ways with her fiancé and is waiting outside for him. We also saw Asim Riaz asking his brother Umar Riaz about Parag’s revelation and Umar also confirmed the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana is going to re-enter the house, not as a contestant, but will walk into the house incapacity of a guest. A twitter account Khabri had tweeted, “Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13” We can surely expect some mushy moments between Asim and Himanshi, excited aren’t we?

Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 16, 2020

Amidst all the rumors, Himanshi Khurrana took to her Instagram to share her new look and we are assuming this is all to impress Asim Riaz. We are as excited as you are to see Asim and Himanshi back together. Are we already hearing hoots and whistles from AsiManshi fans?

