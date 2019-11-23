Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Loses His Cool, Goes Ballistic On Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla

Share

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has kick-started with a bang. The reality show has always been in the limelight for its controversies and fights among contestants. The celebrity contestants always managed to grab the headlines by their controversial statements. Bigg Boss 13 has been in the limelight even before it was premiered and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since.

Last week saw one of the nastiest fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla over a petty issue. It all started with a verbal spat but soon it turned violent and the two were seen hurling abuses at each other and shoving each other. Not just this there were also few fights that took place between other contestants. Paras was seen body-shaming Himanshi.

With so much that happened last week, it was obvious that Salman would unleash his wrath on the contestants. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot last night. And as per a twitter page The Khabri, Salman Khan goes ballistic on all the housemates especially on Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The Twitter handle tweeted, “Salman Is angry on All HMs he didn’t let anyone one Speak. He even said i would hav kicked out one of HM but BB and Colors need Them #Asim and #Sid are Now in Katghada. Questions to follow soon.”

#EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar Salman Is angry on All HMs he didn’t let anyone one Speak. He even said , i would hav kicked out one of HM but BB and Colors need Them#Asim and #Sid are Now in Katghada. Questions to follow soon — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 22, 2019

#Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar#Salman Starts Shooting by Saying that he praised AsimRiaz last week and he has become Arrogant now. Salman Bashed Himanshi for Pushing #Shehnaaz and didn’t listen Himanshi by saying if u Say abt it u will Look innocent which I dont want — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 22, 2019

Well, we are quite excited to watch tonight’s episode. It will be interesting to see what Salman has to say to the housemates especially to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for the mess that they created last week.