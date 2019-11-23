Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Spoiler: Salman Khan Throws Asim Riaz Out Of The House? Says, “You Will Have To Walk Out Right Now”

Share

With each passing week, Bigg Boss 13 is getting a lot more fun with its changing relationship dynamics. From being good friends to hurling abuses at each other Bff or we may say ex Bff Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz added the much-needed drama to the existing fights in the BB house. The show is living up to its expectations and providing us with our daily dosage of masala.

Last week saw one of the nastiest fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla over a petty issue. It all started with a verbal spat but soon it turned violent and the two were seen hurling abuses at each other and shoving each other. Not just this there were also few fights that took place between other contestants. Paras was seen body-shaming Himanshi.

With so much that happened last week, it was obvious that Salman would unleash his wrath on the contestants. In the new teaser released by the makers of the show, Salman lashes out at Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for getting into a physical fight. Salman tells Asim and Sidharth if they can get into a physical fight. The result will be their eviction from the show. He frequently asks them to keep quiet. He further tells Sidharth to not take advantage of his built.

He adds that he is lucky that he is outside the house and not inside. During the interaction, Asim defends himself and says that he will walk out of the show if he has done it once (the act he was accused of). Salman tells him, “Asim, you would have to walk out right now.”

Salman will not even spare Sidharth Shukla and lash out at him. As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, Salman is not mincing words when it comes to bashing Sidharth Shukla and his violent behaviour. So much so that Khan also told him ‘Tujhe industry main kaam karna hai ya nahi?’. The Twitter handle tweeted, “#EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar. Salman Khan bashed #SidharthShukla like never before, Even warned him, Tuje industry me kaam karna ha ya nahi. Still Bashing #NationWithAsim”

#EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar SalmanKhan bashed #SidharthShukla like never before, Even warned him, Tune industry me kaam karna ha ya nahi. Still Bashing#NationWithAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 22, 2019

All we can say is that they had it coming. If Asim’s is thrown out of the house or not, we’ll get to know soon. Stay tuned for more such gossips.