Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill won many hearts during their stint in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship has always been the most talked about topics of “Bigg Boss 13”. While Sidharth has always mantained a “just friends” stance with Shehnaaz. Sana has no qualms admitting her love for Sidharth and she herself calls it “one sided love”.

And now, Sidharth’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, Shefali Jariwala who was also a participant in Bigg Boss 13 spoke about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond on an Instagram lve chat session. Bollywoodlife quoted her as saying,“Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa hai. Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend.”

She continued, “But what Sana didn’t realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne (Sana didn’t realise that she was in love with Sidharth and it was Salman who made her realise it). So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai. (Even if it happens between two friends, love is always love).”

While Sidharth had always considered Shehnaaz his friend, she has never hidden her feelings for him. In an interview with IANS, he had stated,“She’s a dear friend. Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”