In the most recent preview of Bigg Boss 14, possessiveness sneaks in Jasmin Bhasin over her bond with Aly Goni. Subsequent to getting angry with him as Pavitra Punia was conversing with him, Jasmin blows up when Aly applauds Nikki Tamboli.

ALY GONI ALONGSIDE RUMOURED GF, JASMIN BHASIN

Jasmin, who is somewhat near Aly gets possessive about him directly from the second he goes into the house. Toward the beginning of the day, Aly was planning with Nikki Tamboli to make espresso from the BB Mall.

Jasmin comes then and Aly calmly makes reference to his planning with Nikki. He stated, “Meri abhi deal hui darling Nikki k sath, that when Jaan or I will become captain, we will steal coffee from the BB Mall. “He proceeds to add, “I find her very sweet ya. You know why?” He blushes and so does Jasmin. Jasmin adds, “I don’t like her so you better don’t like her too.”He says it is a game. She says that then he should remain quiet about it and his bond or preference for her shouldn’t influence their friemdship or game.

Afterward, Jasmin converses with Aly and discuss captaincy duties with him. She grumbles how Jaan isn’t taking the duties he can do and pitching himself for duties where he can breathe easy. Aly is as of now inside a glass nook and can just speak with different housemates through an old fashioned telephone.

Meanwhile, in this evening’s spoiler alert of Bigg Boss 14, we will see the contenders playing out a task, wherein Jasmin Bhasin will be the ‘Sanchaalak’. Aly likewise is by all accounts seems to be part of the task, and the promo shows him getting furious as he called out to Jasmin, but her attention was elsewhere.