Bigg Boss 14 is becoming more interesting and a madhouse with each passing day. In a recent episode of the luxury budget task, all the housemates turned up against each other, even Aly Goni could be seen losing his cool on his rumored girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin while Eijaz Khan called her biased. In the previous episode, a disheartened Eijaz was seen having a break down in front of Shardul Pandit as Jasmin Bhasin continued to call him ‘paagal’. While talking to Shardul, Eijaz called Jasmin Bhasin a child who doesn’t deserve to be the captain of the house.

Further, Eijaz Khan was seen talking to Shardul that he shouldn’t have talked about his depression. He says, “I will show her who is paagal. She has accused me of being ‘paagal’ and getting crazy during a task. She just throws words without understanding. She has also done reality shows, she is 30 years old.” At this point, he breaks down and says that everyone will make him mad here. He adds, “That day I shouted at Pavitra. But I didn’t do anything wrong, she had instigated me. Everyone makes fun of me. I shouldn’t have opened up.” He gets emotional and bursts into tears.

Meanwhile, during the luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 14, the game turns a little downright dirty when Eijaz Khan tells Jaan Kumar Sanu to dip his hand in the toilet pot. While Nikki Tamboli loses her cool when Rubina Dilaik doesn’t follow the instructions.