Bigg Boss 14 Fame Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Enjoy Trip To Switzerland; Actress Shares Cutest Pic; Check Out!

It is needless to say that Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adorable couples in the Indian television industry. The pair started off by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

However, the duo became a household name after entering the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. On the show, viewers loved the chemistry between the two. They appreciated them for being real. Apart from this, the pair never fails to surprise their fans with their posts on social media.

Recently, the cute couple traveled to Switzerland to celebrate Aly Goni’s birthday on February 25. Jasmine posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram story with the caption, “Birthday trip.” They dressed in black and had big smiles on their faces indicating the joy as well as excitement of the trip.

Let us tell you that Aly Goni started his career in 2012 by participating in MTV Splitsvilla 5. With the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, he made his TV debut in 2013. That show made him a household name. Goni has been a part of several TV reality shows like Khatron ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 14, and Nach Baliye. On the other hand, Jasmin rose to fame playing the role of Twinkle Taneja in Tashn-e-Ishq. Later, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The cutest Aly and Jasmine met each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi. They fell in love during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. After that, the duo started dating. Their relationship is quite strong as well as consistent which is loved by the audience.