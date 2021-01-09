Share

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni who have been claiming to be good friends until now, finally confessed their feelings each other on national television. During one of the episodes of the reality TV show, the two were discussing about their marriage plans. As the family week has kickstarted in the BB house, Jasmin and Aly got a chance to meet their family members and they were also seen talking about their bond inside the house. While Aly Goni’s sister Ilham gave thumbs up to their relationship from her side, Jasmin Bhasin parents ask her to focus on the game.

In a promo video shared by the makers, Jasmin Bhasin’s parents can be seen entering the house which left Jasmin in tears. While talking about her bond with Aly, Jasmin Bhasin says to her parents, “Meri Aly se bahar se dosti hai attachment hai” to which her mother replies, “Teri personality dabti hai”. And then her father says, “Apni game khelo, emotions aur sentiments mein jakar apni game ko kharab nahi karna hai.”

During one of the recent episodes, Rakhi Sawant had asked Aly Goni what would he do if Jasmin parents would not get ready for their relationship to which Aly had replied I will leave her but won’t go against his parents. Which left Jasmin in tears. Later, during the New Year celebration, Jasmin was seen confessing her feelings to Aly and telling him to get her parents convinced for them.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, Jasmin Bhasin has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14.

