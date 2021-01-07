Share

A few days ago, there were reports that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will enter the Bigg Boss house in the first week of January. Now, the latest promo video of the upcoming episode has left the audience curious about Ritesh’s entry into the show. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen in the confession room. Bigg Boss then asked her about how she is feeling inside the house, to which she replies that she is missing her husband. Bigg Boss then tells Rakhi that there is a surprise for her in the storeroom and the promo ends there. After so many speculations of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s entry into the house, Ritesh has finally come forward to talk about the same.

In an exclusive conversation with Spotboye, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was asked if he is actually making an entry into the Bigg Boss house, to which he said, “They had requested me to enter but I was a little occupied with my work so I didn’t go yet. I had only told them the first week of January but then I couldn’t go. So, I have requested them again to schedule my entry in the second or third week of this month. And the promo is probably to make everyone curious but I am not entering or sending out a video message to her for now,” the entertainment portal quoted Ritesh.

In an earlier interview, Ritesh had said that he wants to enter the BB house not only for supporting his wife Rakhi Sawant but helping Abhinav Shukla to win the show as he is the most deserving contestant inside.

Ritesh tol Spotboye, “I feel groups have been made and pairings are done. Jasmin Bhasin has Aly’s support. Rubina is there inside with her husband. Which is unfair for other contestants to an extent. The only contestant who is genuine inside is Abhinav Shukla. He is not physically aggressive with others. I don’t like people calling him a weak contestant as Bigg Boss is a mind game and he is playing it really well. I don’t see that potential in any other contestant who can take the show ahead. I believe he deserves to win and I will be supporting him to win the show. Main andar jaaunga to meri strategy hogi jo deserving contestant hai wo aage badhe baaki eliminate ho.”