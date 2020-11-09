A recent promo for Bigg Boss 14 came with another twist. In tonight’s episode, the competitors will be grilled on ‘BB Ki Adalat’ by an extraordinary jury, made out of choreographer-producer Farah Khan and writers. Farah appears to have foreshadowed this when she imparted a throwback picture to Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss sets a week ago.

Bigg Boss additionally cautions everybody that the show will go get harder: “Yahaan se yeh safar thoda aur mushkil hone jaa raha hai kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi.” The candidates are then shown the new contort, which appears to perk up Eijaz Khan however leave the others concerned.

Aly Goni went into the house on November 4, and from that point forward, he has been secured up an isolated room, isolated by different hopefuls with a glass segment separating them. He and Jasmin Bhasin have been close friends, and are likewise getting along on the show. While Aly has been playing a decent game up until this point, he will be seen losing his calm and hitting angrily against the glass door isolating him from different candidates. Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and different housemates are completely stunned by his action. He can be seen shouting, “Na mic pehnunga na khana khaunga. I swear mai tod dunga ek-ek cheez yahaan pe abhi,” he said. While talking with somebody, he likewise added, “Jo ukhaadna hai ukhaadne de.”

Bigg Boss 14, which has a theme of ab scene paltega (presently the scene will change), has had numerous exciting things this season. It started with the passage of ‘seniors’ in the house – previous Bigg Boss hopefuls Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan. Them three, during their fourteen-day stretch in the house, made major decisions. Most as of late, Kavita Kaushik returned the show in the wake of impressing the actors sitting in the panel team.