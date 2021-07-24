Bigg Boss 15 OTT Promo Out: Salman Warns Fans says ‘Most Sensational Season Ever’

The wait for the viewers of Bigg Boss is just about to end as Bigg Boss will start on OTT before the 15th season of Bigg Boss on TV. Salman Khan gave this information on Instagram and also shared promos with the fans. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss OTT will be shown on the Voot app. Let us tell you, the previous seasons of Bigg Boss have been streamed on Voot, but this will be the first time that the new show will be aired directly on the Voot app. If you are a fan of the show, then you will have to subscribe to the Voot app, otherwise, you will not be able to watch this show. Bigg Boss will start on 8th August on OTT platform Voot.



The funny thing this time is that Salman Khan will not be seen hosting the show. Salman will meet the audience directly on TV, about which he has given information while sharing the funny promo. In the promos, he is saying that – This time Bigg Boss is so crazy, over the top, there will be a ban on TV. On TV I will host, Boot Mein Suit…so before that, you Dekho Voot pe…I will meet you on TV. The promo states that the show will be shown on Voot for 6 weeks. This means that Bigg Boss 15 will be able to come on TV after mid-October.

A while back, a statement from Viacom18 said that fans on Voot will be able to watch exclusive cuts and what is going on inside the Bigg Boss house 24 hours a day. The same show will air on Colors TV after six weeks and its TV launch will also be shown to the fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 15, there is not much information about which celebrities are participating in the show, it will be known only when the show comes.