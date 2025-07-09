Bigg Boss 19 Project Head Recalls Actress’ Suicide Threat: ‘We Spoke To Her For Hours Until Help Came’

As Bigg Boss gears up for its 19th season this August, the show’s long-time project head, Abhishek Mukherjee, opened up about some of the most intense moments in his 17-year association with the reality show. While the show is known for high drama, emotions, and controversies, Abhishek recalled an incident that stood out as particularly distressing — when a contestant locked herself in a washroom and threatened to take her life.

In a recent podcast with Vijay Vikram Singh, Mukherjee said the incident happened on one of the regional language editions of Bigg Boss. He emphasized how the show is designed to tap into human emotions, but only to a safe extent. “We are very careful not to push contestants beyond a point. But in one case, things spiralled,” he said.

Without naming the actress, he shared that the woman had entered the show after a painful breakup and, during her time inside the house, fell for another contestant. Unfortunately, the man was allegedly faking the romance for screen time. When she realised he had been playing with her emotions, she broke down.

“One night in Lonavala, around 3 am, she locked herself in the washroom and attempted suicide. She was so emotionally shattered, she forgot she was even on a show,” Abhishek said. The production team was alerted immediately and rushed to the set. A psychiatrist, who is on standby for the show 24×7, was summoned from Mumbai, but until they arrived, the team kept talking to the contestant for over three hours to calm her down. “We just had to keep her engaged, keep her talking until the psychiatrist reached at 6:45 am,” Abhishek said.

Following the incident, the contestant was evicted from the show on medical grounds. The harrowing experience left a lasting impression on the makers, underlining the fragile mental health challenges that reality TV participants can face under pressure.