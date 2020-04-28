The nationwide lockdown has certainly created a havoc in everyone’s lives. All the people are being affected by the same. While the poor and the migrant labors, etc., are the most affected ones, we can also see some people having to postpone their wedding while cancelling all the bookings previously done. Well, Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik decided that he wouldn’t let this lockdown affect his wedding plans and organized a wedding at his rooftop.

According to the reports, the wedding took place on 26, April in Noida and the couple has donated all their wedding money to the PM Cares fund. The actor has shared his marriage pictures on his facebook page where he is seen taking pheras on a terrace amid the lockdown. The marriage was fixed before the lockdown happened and the couple was supposed to have a grand wedding ceremony on the same date. However, due to nation wide lockdown and the couple decided to ditch the idea of a grand wedding and tied the exchanged the wedding vows on a terrace in presence of their family members.

Talking to a news publication Ashutosh said, “We did all the rituals including pheras at my place. From my side it was only my mother and sister and from Arpita’s side only two of them attended our wedding. This will be memorable for me. And now I believe all wedding should happen like this where their is no show shaa. I can’t reveal the amount but whatever we have kept for our wedding we mutually decided to give it to PM relief fund”.

Last month TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma also tied knot and donated their wedding expense to PM relief funds.