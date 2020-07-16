Salman Khan was dragged in the nepotism fight after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. People said that he is the one who is responsible for destroying the career of many. Amidst all this controversy, the TV star who won the eighth season of Bigg Boss has come to speak on the same. Gautam Gulati has come out to show that Salman Khan always supported him and even offered a role in his upcoming movie Radhe.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Gautam Gulati revealed that Salman Khan has always been a helping hand for him. Gautam also talked about how Salman Khan trusted him and gave him an opportunity, for those who don’t know Gautam will be seen in Salman’s upcoming film Radhe. Bigg Boss 8 winner was quoted saying, “Now I am working with Salman Khan Films. After 13 years of hard work, I feel secure. Salman Khan has trusted my talent. As an outsider, now I feel that yes there is a helping hand and that is Salman Khan.”

While speaking about how Salman offered him to work in his fim. Gautam said, “I met Salman Khan at a party a few months ago. He asked me what am I doing, to which, I told that I’m not getting the kind of films I want to do. Some releases are stuck. He then asked me to work with him, I could not believe it. When I asked again, he said – yes, of course, take this number.”

“Within the next 4 days, his team gave me my look for the film. There are no big rules in working with Salman. Salman made a commitment and I got a call the next day. He introduced me to his team and Prabhu Deva. I will remember for a lifetime how Salman picked up an outsider. I spoke to him on Friday, got selected on Monday and started shooting from Tuesday. My fate had changed in just a week. Big people in the film industry should be like Salman Khan,” added Gautam.

