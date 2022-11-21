Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Plans To Settle Down With Her Businessman Boyfriend, Refuses To Disclose His Identity!

Former Bigg Boss participant Arshi Khan is a full entertainer. She was a full package when it came to engaging audiences. Her sensuous moves and fluent Urdu inside the glass-walled house made Khan popular among the masses. In the latest piece of news coming in, the stunning lady, who won a genuine fanbase after her stint on the controversial reality show, is all set to tie the knot soon. Yes, you heard that right!

In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Arshi confirmed that she has found the love of her life and is also planning to get married to him soon. Not divulging much details about her boyfriend, the actress said that her partner is not from the entertainment industry and is a businessman.

“I plan to tie the knot after a year. However, I don’t want to make my relationship public. That’s my personal life. After my stint on Bigg Boss 14, I decided I would keep my relationship and personal life under wraps, or else I expose myself to scrutiny and are judged for everything.”

Before this revelation, Arshi grabbed headlines when she rubbished rumours of dating dancer Eshan Masih. She said that such speculations started affecting her relationship with businessman beau and he started asking her what’s going on. Tagging Masih as a friend, Arshi had said that he is like family to her and there is nothing beyond friendship between them.

Workwise, Arshi Khan has appeared in TV shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Vish, and Bitti Businesswali. She was also a part of web show, The Devil Inside.