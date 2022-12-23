Bigg Boss Marathi: Rakhi Sawant’s BF Adil Proposes Her With Coffee Packet Instead Of Ring!

Television personality and drama queen of showbiz Rakhi Sawant leaves no chance to engage audiences with her funny tactics, bold statements and shocking revelations. Since the time she has found the love of her life in Mysore-based businessman Adil Durrani, she is often clicked mingling with him in the public.

Now that Sawant is inside Bigg Boss Marathi house, fans are missing her and Adil’s adorable chemistry. But seems like the wait is finally over as Durrani is soon going to enter the glass-walled house to meet his lady love.

According to the latest promo of the controversial show, Adil will reach the house during family week. It begins with Bigg Boss playing a prank on Rakhi and telling her that nobody from her family is coming to meet her. Rakhi looks heartbroken on this announcement by Bigg Boss. But in the next frame, we see her jumping in excitement as her beau makes a smashing entry into the house.

Seeing Adil after a long time makes Rakhi emotional. She runs and hugs Adil tightly who in turn surprises one and all by going down on his knees. Adil holds her hand, kneels down and proposes her with a big packet of coffee. He also expresses his love for Rakhi in Marathi. An ecstatic Rakhi smothers Adil with kisses.

As soon as the official page of Colors Marathi shared this teaser, the comments section got filled with different reactions. While some gushed over Rakhi and Adil’s chemistry, others pointed out how Rakhi has different boyfriends in different reality shows.

A user wrote, “Absolutely adorable”. Another commented, “Every reality show she is in… she has a different boyfriend… lmao😂.”

Have a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant made her relationship with Adil Durrani official in May, 2022. Since then, the duo has been often clicked together by shutterbugs.