Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s Painful Breakdown Over Manisha Rani’s Fatherly Bond Takes Internet By Storm!

The conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is about two weeks away. The June 17 premiered program will end on August 15, 2023. Due to the strong enthusiasm from the audience, the event was extended by two weeks. Many candidates, like Abhishek Malhan and wild card Elvish Yadav, have achieved enormous prominence as a result of this program. This week is unique because the competitors’ families will visit the house. Manisha Rani meets her father, while Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev get to meet their respective mothers. What about Jiya Shankar, though?

It’s reasonable to assume that Jiya Shankar’s mother will attend the show and express her support. But when she saw the love between Manisha Rani and her father, she became quite emotional. According to reports, Jiya’s parents split up when she was 13 years old, and it was on Bigg Boss OTT 2 that she discussed her connection with her father.

She said that Shankar was not her genuine name and that she did not use her father’s name. She opened out to Abhishek Malhan as well, telling him that it is challenging to live with a single mother and that she has had difficult moments due to the absence of a father figure.

All of the fans can now relate to Jiya Shankar, who wept when she saw Manisha Rani developing a close relationship with her father. Many claim that she doesn’t deserve to be treated in this way.

We hope Jiya Shankar’s mother visits the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to increase Jiya’s desire to compete. Stay tuned for more breaking entertainment news.