Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Kisses Jad Hadid And Says ‘I Love You’; Pooja Bhatt Smile

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in full swing, and it appears like Manisha Rani will be this year’s queen of entertainment due to her very gorgeous vibe and attention-grabbing antics. Manisha has spoken out about finding love, and because she wears her heart on her sleeve, she was observed flirting with Jad Hadid, a man living in Dubai who is pursuing a career in entertainment. He is currently the most attractive man in the house, and as you can see in the trailer, Manisha has made an effort to flirt with him.

In the teaser, Manisha Rani is shown flirting with Jad. He offers her tea, and she says she’d want to have him. Later, she gives him a kiss and tells him she loves him. One participant, Pooja Bhatt, had a very genuine response to it, despite the fact that many others clapped for her. The 90s diva did make an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, but she seemed utterly uninterested in what was going on and even smirked.

Manisha Rani is humorous, and numerous occurrences indicate that she will remain in the home for a considerable amount of time. For instance, when Manisha was seen asking Pooja Bhatt if Alia had asked her to the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, she had no idea that Pooja was Alia’s elder sister. Later, she discovered that Pooja was actually half-sister to Alia, proving that the entire cover story was false.

Manisha Rani is titled in one piece since every person has a special name and because she embodies it. There isn’t anyone in the house quite like her, and Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame is already being used as a comparison.