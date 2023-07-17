Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav And Manisha Rani Dominating Twitter Trends, Know Here!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the talk of the town. Fans are keenly watching what is going on inside the home as the contestants have everyone’s attention. Fans currently have favourite players, and based on social media trends, it is clear that Abhishek Malhan is in charge. Elvish Yadav is already one of the favourites due to his outspoken personality after entering the house as a wild card candidate.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are two of the most popular YouTubers, and many people are astonished by how well they get along on the programme despite their rivalry. Here’s why both celebrities became Twitter trends!

The fan bases of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, alias Fukra Insaan, have reacted angrily to the portrayal of their feud. Videos honouring their “Bhaichara” are widely shared. In a video that has gained a lot of attention on social media, Elvish declares that if Abhishek Malhaan wins, he will give him the trophy because he is his “Bhai.”

On social media, the phrase Elvish Yadav Ruling BBOTT 2 is trending. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan’s supporters want him to lead the house. One of the most popular Twitter trends is “We Want Fukra As Captain” for the home.

In addition to Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani is trending on social media. ‘Abhisha’ is popular on Twitter, and everyone loves her relationship with Abhishek Malhaan. In addition, ‘Entertainment Means Manisha’ is trending on Twitter, and her followers are delighted to see that she is a genuine performer in the home.

These three competitors are definitely in charge of the most recent season of Bigg Boss OTT, there is no doubt about that. The other candidates of the show that get the most attention, outside these three, include Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and others.