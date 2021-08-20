Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed recalls people calling her a ‘porn star’ after her pictures were uploaded on adult site

Television actress Urfi Javed says she could not even get family support when her pictures were uploaded on an adult site. He said, I was being held guilty at that time and people thought I was secretly a porn star. Urfi has said these things during an interview. She said that after this incident my father also harassed me mentally and physically. Relatives wanted to check my bank account to find out the hidden money.Urfi Javed is recently out of Bigg Boss OTT. He said that after this incident, I had to be mentally tortured for two years. Relatives started thinking of me as a port star. Urfi Javed said that at that time I was not even in college. I was only in class XI. This phase was the most difficult for me, because even my family members were not supporting me. At such a time, the family also blamed me.



She said that people used to talk such dirty things about me that I could not even remember my name. No girl was allowed to go with me. After this experience, I believed in myself. When my father used to blame me, I didn’t say anything. There was nothing I could do except bear this torture. She said that I was always told that girls do not have a voice, only men are allowed to make decisions. He said, I didn’t know that I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me a long time to survive. Now my personality is coming to the fore and I am not going to stop.



In an earlier interview, Urfi had said that after escaping from home, he had to stay in the park for a few days. She said, I had run away from home with my two sisters leaving my mother and two other siblings and stayed in a park in Delhi for a week. Then all three of us started looking for jobs and I got a job in a call center. My father had remarried at that time and all the responsibility of the family fell on my shoulders.