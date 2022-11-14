Bigg Boss Trapped The Contestants And Declared Sajid Khan New Captain, Made Him King!!

‘Bigg Boss’ is the most controversial reality show of TV, whose 16th season is going on. However, this season is not able to show anything great among the fans, due to which now the makers have come up with a big change in the show to please the fans. ‘Bigg Boss’ played a game with the contestants in the show, in which everyone got stuck. Actually, Sajid Khan has become the new captain of the house this week. But Sajid Khan has got many more powers, due to which he has become the king of the house and the rest of the contestants are ready to dance to his gestures.

Let us tell you that ‘Bigg Boss’ is the most popular reality show on TV, for which the audience eagerly waits, but for some time now the makers are not able to show that wonder among the audience, which happened during season 13 of the show. Season 13 of Bigg Boss rocked the TRP charts. It was believed that a similar response would be received from season 16 as well but that did not happen. In the show, the contestants are focusing on fights more than on the game, because of which the audience is not liking the show.

This week, the entire captaincy task of Bigg Boss revolved around Sajid Khan. The makers had prepared their chess set in the activity room, in which the housemates were made pawns. The housemates were on statue mode throughout the task and Sajid used to bring forward two contestants of his own free will when the buzzer rang, and then both of them, according to their choice, would evict any three contestants from the task. In the end, only Sajid Khan was left alone in this task, due to which Sajid Khan becomes the new captain of the house.

After this task, ‘Bigg Boss’ announces a new decree in the house, leaving everyone shocked. From now on in ‘Bigg Boss’, the captain of the house will be Raja or Rani. That is, Sajid Khan has become the new king of the house and for him, from the royal cook to the public, who become the rest of the contestants. The funny thing is that Sajid Khan himself has made two contestants Shahi Rasoiya for the house and some as common people and according to their category, now they will also get a place to stay in the show.