Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl, Good News Shared On Social Media!!

A good news has come out from the Bollywood industry. After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have also become parents. Hindi cinema’s beautiful actress Bipasha Basu has given birth to a daughter on Saturday. Bipasha became a mother at the age of 46. Let us tell you that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the power couple of the cinema world and now the fans are congratulating both of them on social media.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have not yet shared any post on social media. But this information has been given to the fans by the couple’s team and it has been told that little angel has come to Bipasha and Karan’s house, after which the process of congratulating Bipasha and Karan has started. Fans are congratulating the couple on social media. However, now everyone is waiting to catch a glimpse of Bipasha’s little angel.

Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy some time back on social media. During this, the actress shared two pictures with her husband Karan Singh Grover, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. With this post, Bipasha wrote in the caption, ‘A new time, a new phase… A new light has added a new shade to our lives. It is completing us more than ever. We started our lives separately, then we met and since then we are together. It’s just too much love for two people, which seems a bit unflattering. So now we are soon going to be two to three.’

Let us tell you that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016. The two met for the first time on the sets of their film ‘Alone’, from where their love started. The two started dating each other in 2015 and tied the knot a year later. Fans also like the pair of both and now they have become parents after six years of marriage.