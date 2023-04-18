Bipasha Basu Drops Family Pictures With Husband Karan, Daughter Devi; Checkout Here!

Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basu along with her husband Karan Singh Grover were proud parents of a newborn girl in November. They are very protective of the privacy and confidentiality of the images their baby girl takes.

The pair have now posted their first picture of them together on social networking.

Recent Instagram posts from Devi, the actress in “Race,” shared two photos. They have captured adorable moments that are sure to win over their admirers. Bipasha wrote in the caption: “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”





Moreover, Industry professionals responded to the photo and made use of the comment section of this site to express their gratitude. Dia Mirza wrote that Devi was blessed by him in the comments and said: “God Bless You Devi. You are my favorite! I can’t wait to hug you.”

Also, Vivan Bhatti called her “sunshine”, and Kajal Aggarwal described her as the “cutest little child.”

Kajal Agarwal replied to the post with this: “Cutest little Munchkin, Love and Blessings for Devi!”

After making fans wait for over four months, Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed the face of their daughter Devi. In a sweet Instagram post, the couple has shared two adorable pictures of their cute little munchkin.

Before entering the film industry, she was a successful model. She won the Godrej Synthol Supermodel competition and the Ford Model Supermodel Competition.

The first picture shows a smiling little girl wearing a pink frock with the phrase ‘Daddy princess’ written on it. She also wore a matching hairband.

Several people felt that she looked similar to her father, Karan Singh Grover. She also got a lot of love from fans and celebs on social media.

The star couple welcomed their baby girl in November last year and since then they have been sharing a lot of photos and videos with their new addition. Now, they have finally shared a cute photo with her and it has received a lot of appreciation from their fans and fellow celebrities.

After making their fans wait for over four months, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed their daughter Devi's face to the world. The couple welcomed their little girl last November and have been sharing sweet pictures and videos with her ever since.

However, they have been very careful about letting her face out in public. That being said, they finally let it go on Wednesday night.

In two adorable pictures, Devi is seen looking super cute in a pink outfit and a matching headband. Her smile is too cute to miss!

The pictures have won over the hearts of several celebs from the industry and their fans. Many of them felt that she looked a lot like her father, Karan Singh Grover, and sent their best wishes to the couple.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Devi in November 2022.

Since then, the couple has been enjoying each moment of their daughter’s life. In fact, they love to share photos and videos of her with their fans on Instagram.

Today, Bipasha shared a video of herself having chats with her four-month-old baby girl. Her fans and industry friends dropped red heart emoticons.

In the video, she is seen posing with her husband Karan and their little daughter. She is seen chatting with her daughter while their tiny palms touch each other.

Bipasha Basu is a loving mother and often treats her fans to pictures of her spending time with daughter Devi. Recently, she dropped a video on Instagram that shows her and her baby girl having some quality time together.

In the video, she is seen talking to her daughter, while Devi’s tiny palms touch her face. The video was captured by her husband Karan Singh Grover.

The actress shared the video and wrote, “Endless conversations with my Devi Priceless moments captured by Papa @iamksgofficial #mamalove #newmama #daughterlove.”

Her fans and industry friends reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis on it. Celebrities like Arti Singh and Shamita Shetty also shared some sweet messages.