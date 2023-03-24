Bipasha Basu Enjoys Priceless Moments With Daughter Devi; Checkout Their Video Of ‘Endless Conversations’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are parents to Devi who was born to the couple in 2022. Bipasha and Karan are yet to reveal the face of their daughter, but they often share glimpses of their little one. Today, the Jism actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video with her daughter and it will bring smile on your face.

Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Video With Devi

On March 24, Bipasha dropped a sweet video with Devi where she was seen spending some precious moments with her daughter. The actress didn’t reveal her baby girl’s face but we can see Devi is playing with her mom as she adorably touches Bipasha’s face with her tiny hands.

Bipasha was also seen making faces at her daughter. Sharing the cute video, she captioned it, “Endless conversations with my Devi. The priceless moments were captured by Karan. Basu added #mamalove #newmama #daughterlove #bliss to the video.

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Fans and celebs showered Devi with love in the comments section as many dropped red heart emojis. One user wrote, “Adorable moment” while another commented, “enjoy these times and moments. They grow so fast”. One fan wrote, “Enjoy this phase this is best time of every women”. “So cute!!! Sweet!!! Words cannot describe this beauty”, wrote another user.

Bipasha and Karan’s Love Story And Wedding

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone in 2015. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in a lavish wedding ceremony followed by a grand wedding for their industry friends.

Bipasha And Karan’s First Child

Devi was born to Karan and Bipasha on November 12. They announced their pregnancy in August 2022.