Bipasha Basu Takes Maternity Fashion A Notch Higher By Flaunting Her Baby Bump; Check Out!

Lovely Bipasha Basu is one of the favorite actresses of Bollywood. She is experiencing one of the best phases of her life. She is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover. She has given us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey.

Bipasha is enjoying her pregnancy journey. Her pictures and videos are proof of that. Her maternity fashion game is also always on top. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her photoshoot. We have to admit she oozes oomph in this picture.

She shared a picture of her sitting on a bench. She shared on her Instagram account. She posed in style. She looked stunning in this blingy golden off-shoulder dress with a slit as she flaunted her baby bump. The dress is long. It falls completely to the floor. The actress kept her hair open. She accessorized it with two gold loops. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable. She captioned it, “Love yourself at all times Love the body you live in.”

The parents-to-be Bipasha and Karan hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown. On the other hand, Karan wore a blue suit.

She announced her pregnancy in August this year. The announcement said, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”