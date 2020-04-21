The Bengali bombshell Bipasha Basu married the hot stud, Karan Singh Grover, in 2016. The two have been giving couple goals since then. However, being a part of the Indian society, they have been questioned time and again about having a baby and speculations have also been rife on many occasions. But now it seems the good news might be here.

Now, in the new videos uploaded, Bipasha is glowing like never before. Fans have been commenting on all these videos as to how Bipasha Basu seems to have grown a bit a weight. Also, the look of glow on her face is a clear indication of her pregnancy. The actress now shared a work out video. Have a look at the picture:

For those who came in late, according to a source by Bollywood Bubble, “Bipasha and Karan might welcome their first child pretty soon. Though we couldn’t get a confirmation from the couple yet, but can always hope for the best, as the news comes from a source really close to the family.” Well, we hope that the news get confirm soon and we could celebrate love. Wishing all the very best for the lovely couple.

Well, last year, on the occasion of Diwali it was speculated that the couple is expecting their first baby. Well, while posing for the shutterbugs along with the hubby, apart from noticing how adorable the two looked together, it was her ‘so-called baby bump’ that caught everyone’s attention. Well, giving her the benefit of doubt, the lehenga must be a bit loose, making it look a little balloon-y or sometimes even camera angle plays a little wrong and in Monica Geller’s language, maybe camera just added 10 pounds. Jokes apart, we think everyone should consider these all reasons and should be taken seriously instead of making assumptions.

Putting an end to all the speculations, Bipasha came out and said, ‘ it’s ‘a wonderful feeling’ to have a Baby, but people should stop spreading such information just because two people are married.’ Now, let’s hope that the couple officially announces the same soon.