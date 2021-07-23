Margot Elise Robbie is an actress and producer from Australia. She has received two Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, and five BAFTA nominations.

Margot Robbie can dazzle in any role, whether it’s as Harley Quinn or as herself. She looked stunning in a more subdued ensemble. She wore an off-white short skirt with an oversized white dress shirt that peeked out from underneath. Robbie looked stunning in this Annaquan Label ensemble. She completed the ensemble with some Pandora rings. Her hair was styled in middle-parted waves, and she wore dramatic red lips. Margot looks stunning in her look.

Robbie has been promoting her new film, The Suicide Squad, which is a sequel to the 2016 film in which she reprised her role as Harley Quinn. Her next big roles include the titular character of Barbie in a live-action Barbie film, as well as a buzzy untitled David O’Russell film starring Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, and Taylor Swift.