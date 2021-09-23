Prem Chopra Sahab, one of the most powerful villains of Bollywood, is celebrating his 86th birthday today. Prem Chopra, who captivated the hearts of crores of people with his amazing villainy, had come to become a hero, but fate had thought something else for him. The unique smile, round eyes, and the style of speaking dialogues by chewing made him a famous villain of Bollywood. But this coincidence made him so famous, that according to him, he could not be a hero.

At one time Prem Chopra had become so famous for playing the villain that people used to hide after seeing him. Many times the audience used to curse him after coming out of the cinema hall. Domestic women used to claim that no father would give them his daughter for marriage.

But Prem Saheb was a wonderful person other than reel life. Talking about his always remembered films, then the talk of films like Shaheed, Upkar, Who Kaun Thi, Kati Patang, Bobby, Do Raaste, Do Anjaane, Dostana, Teesri Manzil, Mard, Phool Bane Angare will arise.

Prem Chopra, who made his mark on the strength of villains in many super hit films, once said that it is good that he becomes a villain because villains support him for long life. He used to be proud that he is such a famous villain and performs so well that people get uncomfortable seeing him in real life too.

Prem Chopra was right to say, as villains, many actors ruled Bollywood for a long time, while the hero’s charm quickly fades because Bollywood was not used to seeing and showing old heroes. Prem Chopra himself continued to play the strong character of the villain for many decades and entertained the audience.

But when it comes to new Bollywood, Prem Chopra sahib used to get angry seeing the multipurpose adventures of a character. In an interview, he had said that in the new era, characters are given not by acting but by seeing success.

