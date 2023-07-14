‘Bit Too Late Now’: Manisha Koirala On Marriage And Motherhood At 52!

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has multiple hit films to her credit. Besides being a heroine on screen, she is a fighter in real life too. The actress has fought the Big C with utmost bravery. But when it came to her love life, she was always unlucky. In a recent interview, Manisha was asked if she misses having a life partner and being a mother. To this, she said though she has wonderful company in terms of family and friends, she sometimes does feel lonely.

Manisha on marriage and motherhood

Talking about companionship at the age of 52, the actress said that it is a bit late now for her to have a family. She feels that her life is complete and her children are my dog and my cat, Mowgli and Simba. Plus, Manisha has wonderful parents and an amazing friends circle. Still, sometimes she wonder if it would have been nicer if she had a life partner.

Furthermore, the actress shed light upon embracing motherhood. She revealed that she lacks the confidence to become a mother at this point due to her health, but she cannot not rule it out. Manisha also shared that she would love to raise a child as a single mother.

Let us tell you that Manisha tied the knot with a Nepali businessman, Samrat Dahal in June 2010 in a traditional ceremony held in Kathmandu. The marriage did not work for a long time and the couple parted ways two years later in 2012. In the same year, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Workwise, Manisha Koirala has appeared in many blockbuster films like ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Dil Se’ and many more. After getting diagnosed with cancer, she took a break from acting. Manisha returned to screen with ‘Dear Maya’ in 2017. After this, she featured in Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories’, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ and most recently Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’.