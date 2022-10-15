Blackpink Jennie’s Hacker Found: Gurumi Haribo, Not The Real Culprit!

Gurumi Haribo was the first person on Twitter to start posting Jennie and V’s pictures. Following this, Gurumi decided to take some measures.

At the end of September 2022, V’s agency, BigHit, released a statement regarding the violation of their artists’ rights. Although many netizens believed that it was BigHit itself that leaked the pictures, the alleged hacker Gurumi claimed otherwise.

Following this in October 2022, Jennie’s agency, YG Entertainment, also released a statement, that they are willing to take legal action against anyone who leaked Jennie’s pictures.

To further clarify any baseless rumours, Gurumi Haribo took to Telegram and mentioned that he was not arrested, nor had BigHit or YG Entertainment contacted them.

Gurumi also stated that he will not post any more pictures of Jennie and V until the police investigation ends. Also, not everyone who defames people can be sued in South Korea.

Apparently, Gurumi was not the only one who had faked Jennie’s and V’s fake relationship.

A user on Twitter, “twocanplay,” stated: “There is a whole group of people that have gathered their capabilities to corner companies and then make them talk about it. All the pictures you see do not belong to the same account. They were collected from various sources, friends, sasaengs, and the staff. Thus, it will not be easy to solve this.”

The user further added, “Do not waste your time trying to figure out who, what, where, when, or why, because you will not succeed. Because it is not easy. Gurumi’s ego has grown so much. Everything was supposed to stop after a couple of first edits.” “But now Gurumi has twisted so many lies into the story that it makes no sense. It is nothing without the leaks.”

Twocanplay_Twitter added that he did not intend to post because he wanted to, but because Gurumi created its own story, which was not originally planned.

The user continued and stated, “Edits are only edits and should not have been published along with real pictures. Gurumi took it upon itself to make these leaks inspire confidence. Jennie and Taehyung were chosen because of the dishonest people on Jennie’s team and Taehyung’s big influence in the media.” The statement ended with, “ Don’t let Gurumi go any further.”

Although Gurumi Haribo has not said anything after the recent Tweets by the user twocanplay, netizens are confused and want a further investigation into the matter.