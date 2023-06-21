‘Blessed With A Boy’, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome Baby After 5 Years Of Marriage!

There is good news for the fans of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple is on cloud nine as they have become parents. Dipika has given birth to a baby boy. Shoaib has announced the same through an Instagram story. In a brief note shared by Shoaib, he has informed that Dipika delivered the baby before the due date. He wrote, “Alhamdullilah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Dipika was in her third trimester and was supposed to bring her little munchkin into this world in July. Just yesterday, Dipika and Shoaib celebrated the latter’s birthday. They shared a glimpse of the small celebration they kept at home. In a post dropped by Shoaib, he penned, “This one as ‘Papa to be’ and Insha Allah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon. Can’t wait. Too many emotions. Too much excitement. Thank you so much for all the blessings. I love you all.”

Dipika who earlier suffered a miscarriage, has shared about her pregnancy journey through vlogs. She has talked about all the ups and downs she faced during this period. She was also heard speaking about all the cravings she had while carrying her baby.

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy in January this year after completing first trimester successfully. The two met and fell in love while shooting for their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Dipika and Shoaib had a low-key wedding in February 2018.

Workwise, Dipika appeared last in Star Plus’ show ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ while Shoaib is currently doing Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’.