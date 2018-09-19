The Stunning duo is the hot topic of discussion these days. It all started in 2017 Met gala, where they both were seen walking the carpet together & a lot has happened in the time since then. The event marked the start of their relationship rumours. But on the very same week of the Gala, when Chopra was asked about the relationship rumour with American singer Nick Jonas on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’she seemed to shut down about the whole rumour smoothly. She explained they both were wearing Ralph Lauren and seated at the Designer’s table, therefore they decided to show up together. Regardless of her quick dismissal of any romance both were looking graceful together.

After the months of silence exactly one year after their Met Gala appearance, both were spotted together on a yacht with close friends. Thanks to the Social Media for regular updates where fans were really excited and thrilled to see the two superstars flirting in the comment section on each others post. As the singer is reportedly famous for dating older women, this makes Piggy Chops even more attractive to him. Nick has been obsessed with PC since they started dating. He obviously thinks shes’s beautiful but he’s also drawn to her intelligence, She has this personality and charm which attract you towards her.

On August’ 2018 Priyanka Chopra revealed a very sparkly ring &we finally witnessed one of the much awaited official announcement. PC & Nick Jonas finally made it official on August’18 as they seen arrived together on Mumbai Airport for their Traditional Roka ceremony at the Actresses, Juhu Bungalow. While both showed affection for each other by posting on an Instagram picture of them together, our Desi Girl posted along with the caption “taken..with all my heart & soul”. Nick, on the other hand, introduced his lady love in the best possible way and wrote”Future Mrs Jonas my heart, my love.”

Both of them seemed so madly in love with each other. It’s interesting how two of them fell in love and got engaged in no time and now planning further to get marry soon.