Bollywood Actresses That Unapologetically Copied Hollywood Celebrities

Thanks to social media, we can access anything and everything. Apparently, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas anymore! Likewise, what happens in Hollywood and Bollywood is bound to come out one day.

Bollywood is all about fashion and beauty, and when we catch anyone straying from this path, it catches our eye. It becomes news headlines when a celebrity repeats his own clothes, so imagine if you get to know celebrities from Bollywood copying ditto styles of those in Hollywood?

Deepika Padukone was once seen wearing the same dress which was earlier seen on Kylie Jenner. The dress was designed by Balmain h&m.

Kim Kardashian became the styling inspiration of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, who rocked it better? Let’s poll!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet entry was the most awaited one. Fans and paparazzi were all over what the miss world beauty attire herself into. She left everyone shocked and disappointed when she showed up in the same dress as Kristin Chenoweth. Both beautiful ladies added to the charm of this design by Roberto Cavalli gown.

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is rocking Hollywood, but it didn’t go unnoticed when she wore the same dress as Naomi Harris.

Disha Patani sought inspiration from the international supermodel Gigi Hadid and wore the same keyhole gown. Both of them completely rocked this outfit!