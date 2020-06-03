With the world and the nation fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic, good samaritans from Bollywood have chipped in to help in the time of crisis. Not only did the Bollywood stars pledge support to the PM CARES fund and other relief work but they also arranged different means to help the administration tackle the situation. Here’s how the Bollywood stars have been helping the nation to fight the coronavirus…

Sonu Sood’s Ghar Bhejo initiative

After opening up his Juhu hotel to accommodate medical workers and providing meals to the underprivileged in Mumbai, the actor has now stepped up efforts to help migrant workers living in Bhiwandi. Sonu will be delivering meals to 25,000 migrants living in Bhiwandi during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sonu Sood has named the initiative ‘Ghar Bhejo’ and sending migrants back to their homes with help from his friend Neeti Goel. Since May 11, Sonu has flagged off 21 buses carrying 750 migrants to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. On Friday (May 29), Sonu has airlifted 177 girls from Ernakulam (Kerala) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha). He is also trying to send people to West Bengal, Jharkhand and Assam.

Ajay Devgn quietly pays for oxygen cylinders and ventilators

The BMC will soon open a 200-bed Covid-19 field hospital it built in 15 days, all thanks to actor Ajay Devgn, who paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators. The contribution has been made through his production house. BMC officials said he had earlier provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. The hospital has been constructed on an unused 4,000-sqm plot belonging to the MMRDA that was reserved for a parking lot for Maharashtra Nature Park. It will serve as a dedicated Covid-19 health centre and will treat all patients, except those who are very critical.

Akshay Kumar pledges support to Mumbai Police​

After donating Rs 25 crores to PM CARES fund and Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Akshay Kumar has now pledged his support to Mumbai Police. The official handle of CP Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, thanked the Bollywood actor for his generous support. “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city – the men and women of Mumbai Police!,” the official handle tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been pledging support to fight the global pandemic. If reports are to be believed, The Sky Is Pink actress has provided 10,000 pairs of footwear to frontline workers in Los Angeles and also sent 10,000 pairs for medical workers in public and government hospitals in India.

Rakul Preet Singh

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her family has been helping over 200-250 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurgaon. The actress’ family is preparing and sending home-cooked meal two times a day ever since the lockdown was announced. The actress and her family pledged to support these families till things normalise.

Farah Khan’s daughter Anya

While the bigwigs of Bollywood are doing their best to help during the crisis, Farah Khan’s daughter Anya too stepped in to help during the pandemic. Anya is sketching before and after school (online school due to lockdown) to raise fund. Her proud mother shared a video on socials and wrote, “1 LAKH RS raised by Anya!! Everyday b4 school n after.. n all weekends, she s diligently sketching for donations! A BIGGG thank you to all who have donated. All monies are being used to feed strays n to send food packages to the slums!

Ayesha Takia

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi turned their hotel in Mumbai into a quarantine facility for cops. Ayesha’s father-in-law Abu Asim Azmi shared the news on social media. He wrote, “Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI – Colaba Police Station have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice as a quarantine center for Police Personnels serving in South Mumbai.”

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan transferred fund into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry. The actor had also supported 25,000 daily wage workers who have been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been pledging support to fight the coronavirus in various ways. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan offered their four-storey personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine facility. BMC thanked SRK and Gauri for their kind gesture. The official handle of BMC tweeted, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has provided meals to poor people who are without jobs and homes, and healthcare workers. He has collaborated with Tata Trust for the initiative. "I have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staffs at hospitals. All meals will be provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can," Varun wrote on social media.