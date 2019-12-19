Bollywood Celebs True Faces Revealed By Backstage Manager; Their Actual Behaviour

We tend to love favourite stars without even knowing what they are actually like. Here are some spilled secrets of your favourite Bollywood stars:

Bhumi Pednekar makes fun of a spot boy for the wrong pronunciation!

Anonymous question: “Tell us something about Bhumi. Your reaction to her was surprising,”

Answer: “Where am I supposed to start. Shows up late. Okay …that’s normal. Demands us to immediately cast all our attention to her. Okay…bit demanding and pushy here. Makes fun of how the spot boy said water, proceeds to ridicule him. (He pronounced it as Va-ta-rr) Proceeds to make him say water again and again and laughs on his face each time. Proceeds to get her co-star to awkwardly laugh away during that cringeworthy moment and make him say water again even when the poor guy is saying sorry, please let me go ma’am again and again.”

Priyanka Chopra shouted at a FAN!

Anonymous question: “Elucidate on Priyanka if possible,” he mentioned about the time when Priyanka made her nervous fan cry and then shut him down

Answer:“Priyanka- Our equipment manager was a huge fan of hers, his hands started shaking so he couldn’t properly take a good selfie. She could have refused when he asked to take another one, but she shouted at him and pushed his hand which made him drop the phone. Our equipment manager couldn’t handle it and started crying. Priyanka told him to basically shut up or get fired. I trust this story 100% since it’s confirmed by multiple people.”

Karan Johar’s ignorant behaviour

Anonymous question: “Any idea how is Karan johar?”

Answer: The anonymous manager shared a picture of a garbage bin and when coaxed to elaborate he said, “He pretends like people who work day and night to make sure his show goes well don’t exist. Edit: I am not joking by the way. Literally won’t face our direction or speak with spot boys or even glance at them when they do him favors.”

Akshay Kumar’s awkward conversations

When a user asked the manager to rate the actor, he gave a thumbs-up to Akshay but wrote, “I am not a woman though, they might have had different experience” and when asked to explain why, the anonymous manager wrote, “Because from what I have heard from my colleagues who are women, he is a sakht launda who melts after he sees a girl. Compliments weird aspects about them, sometimes awkward interaction for a few minutes. Obviously meant to sound cheeky and to be taken in good spirit…but you never know if the woman found it too inappropriate. Most people find him cordial and co-operative though.”

Ranveer Singh as usual being a bit “extra” !

Anonymous question: How is Ranveer backstage with the staff?

Answer: “Ranveer is extra! And likes intimidating people…but tolerable. He is on the kinder list of celebs and dishes out advice here and there too.”

Shah Rukh Khan being Cooperative

Anonymous question: “Can you talk about SRK? What is he like?”

Answer: “I ranked him as my 2nd best celeb encounter right. He is a good guy, especially to his fans. Obviously came late, but stayed for 15 minutes after the show ended too, to interact with the audience and click pics with them. Had my utmost respect from that moment.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes

The manager said that both of them are pretty genuine and involved with the contestants and don’t show unneeded tantrums!!