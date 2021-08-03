Bollywood Divas Who are Successful in Southern Cinema Too

Who are these Bollywood Divas? How they are equally loved by the regional fans and have a successful acting career in Southern Cinema too. Let us find out.

Currently, southern films are gaining popularity among the audience. Hindi remakes of many southern films have also been made. Some actors from Bollywood are working in Southern films. Let’s see the actresses who will soon be seen in a Southern film.

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead role in director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’. The film will be released in 2022. It will be screened in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in a pivotal role in the much-talked-about Tollywood movie ‘RRR’. In this film, she will play the role of ‘Sita’. This movie is going to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Aishwarya Rai

Famous Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon play the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s film. After ‘Baahubali’, it will be the biggest budget film in the southern film industry.

Raveena Tandon

After the huge success of the southern film ‘KGF’, the second part of the film ‘KGF Chapter-1’ will be released soon. Famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will play a pivotal role in the film.

Ananya Pandey

Actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey made her acting debut in the film ‘Student of the Year 2’. Soon Ananya will be working in a movie in Tollywood.

Taapsee Pannu

Tapsi Pannu is the actress who came into the limelight due to her performance in the recently released film ‘Hasin Dilruba’. Tapsi made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jummandhi Nandam. Tapasi has acted in many Southern films. Soon Tapasi will be seen in the Telugu film ‘Mission Impossible.

Kiara Advani

Glamorous Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also set to star in a Tollywood film soon.