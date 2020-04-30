As this morning began with the sad new of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Bollywood came out with the heavy heart. As soon as this news came out of Irrfan Khan’s death and now, Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood broke down into pieces. India is once again mourning the loss of Bollywood’s one of the finest actors Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this morning at 8:45 AM in the hospital.

Condolences and tribute messages have started coming in. The latest set of actors to mourn the loss of the great actor is Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty among many others. Taking to Twitter, Aamir Khan wrote, “We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji.Love. a.”

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020