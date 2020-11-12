Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of beauty and perfection. She has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her professional life and bringing up her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena had welcomed their cute little munchkin son, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and ever since his first photograph went viral on social media; he has become the new internet sensation. The two-year-old Taimur Ali Khan draws more paparazzi than any other A-lister in Bollywood.

BOLLYWOOD COUPLE SAIF AND KAREENA

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

This year, the vast majority of the Bollywood superstars have wanted to celebrate Diwali with their precious ones. Not many of them have effectively dropped their Diwali party while some of them have continued work post lockdown. As of late, Kareena Kapoor Khan continued work in Mumbai and Saif Ali Khan has taken off to Dharamshala to go for his impending film Bhoot Police. Presently, in an interview with ETimes, Kareena has uncovered that they will enjoy the celebration of lights from the city.

They will praise the celebration in the pretty regions of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Before long, the actress and her child Taimur will join Saif for the festival. Discussing their Diwali plans, Kareena said they are really anticipating setting out. “It will be extraordinary to make a trip to the mountains and invest energy in the outdoors and daylight,” added Bebo. She additionally said that it’s been a year since they have been at home for the long term; in this way, going to Dharamshala and being there for a couple of days will be extraordinary.

The diva further clarified that they are intending to keep the festival extremely calm and invest as much energy in the open as possible. “It’s clearly not going to be a major Diwali, and I am extremely happy with that, I would prefer to have it little this year,” Kareena said.