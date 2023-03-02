‘Bollywood Mafias Are Beggars; They Dance In Weddings For Few Coins’, Kangana Hurls Bollywood Mafias

We all must have heard of deadly combinations, and one of the deadliest combinations that exist in Bollywood is Kangana and her Twitter handle. Known for sharing bold and personal posts openly on social media, Kangana never chooses silence and is always very vocal about her thoughts to her fans and the people of the nation.

Kangana’s mother farms in the fields for 7-8 hours a day

On her recent Instagram post Kangana has shared a picture of herself and her mother walking on a farm. She also mentioned that her mother has devoted her duty to the government as a Sanskrit teacher for 25 years and now she chose to work 7 to 8 hours on the farm. Fans have praised her modest and kind act and commented, ‘ What’s the source of this kindness of yours?’ another user commented, ‘ Even after being a millionaire, Kangana’s mother works in the field.’ Kangana replied to these Tweets in a bit sarcastic tone and targeted some Bollywood celebrities, whom she referred to as the ‘Bollywood Mafia’

In her tweet, she wrote, ‘Please note that my mother is not rich because of me. I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for over 25 years. The film mafia should understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do bad things and dance at weddings like them.’

‘Bollywood Mafias will never know about a real character and integrity, Kangana

Kangana further mentioned how her mother doesn’t like to go out much and chose to live a simple lifestyle rather than a lavish one. She also mentioned that although she belongs to a wealthy family but whenever she asks her mother to move out of their native place and go to either Mumbai or Abroad, she gets reprimanded by her mother. Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut had written, “Bhikhari movie mafia who dance at weddings and do item songs for a few coins will never know that Real Character/Integrity lies beyond material wealth… That’s why I never respected him, I will never respect him.”

On Monday, Kangana posted a story on her official Instagram handle, “The film mafia always called my attitude my arrogance, my mother has taught me to live on two breads and salt but never beg from anyone. They have taught me not to say anything that I don’t like and doesn’t go with my value system/religion Tell me is this arrogance or honesty? They abused me and declared me crazy because I don’t laugh or dance like other girls or dance in weddings or go to heroes’ rooms!! Is this the reason why anyone should be targeted, harassed or isolated?

Kangana to play this former prime minister’s role in her next

Talking about upcoming projects of Kangana she is now busy in solo directing her own movie ‘Emergency’, in which she’ll be seen portraying Indira Gandhi and the circumstances in her realm. She has also been known to cast very talented actors like Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and so on.