Bollywood Mothers Dance With The “Peppa Pig” Family With Their Children

Celeb mothers As the well-known British cartoon children’s program “Peppa Pig” finished its first live performance in Mumbai on Sunday and left for a nationwide tour that included Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and New Delhi, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia cheered it on.

The idea for the cartoon series “Peppa Pig” came from Astley Baker Davies. The plot revolves around Peppa Pig, her friends, and her family. Since its debut on May 31, 2004, the program has been televised in more than 180 nations. Over the years, several different actors have voiced Peppa. Her voice was given by Lily Snowden-Fine in season 1, Cecily Bloom in season 2, and subsequently Harley Bird in season 3. Smith, Amelie Bea. The other characters are voiced by John Sparkes, Morwenna Banks, Richard Ridings, Oliver May, and Alice May.

It was enjoyable, according to Soha, whose daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the musical performance: “Peppa Pig is Inaya’s favourite animated series. She watches Peppa almost every day, to the point where the rest of the family enjoys it as well. Peppa not only provides youngsters with enjoyment but also instils morals in them. Therefore, we were unable to miss this musical! Inaaya and her companion had a great time watching it.”