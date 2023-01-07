Bollywood Scoop: Are Ranveer, Jhanvi Likely Final Leads Of Murad Khetani’s “Tezaab” Remake? Read To Know More!

Good News for those who want to see Jhanvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh together. Woman’s Era already revealed that Murad Khetani had acquired the rights to Block Buster’s movie Tezaab and wants to make a remake of the legendary movie.

However, it was claimed that the leads for the movie will be Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aryan but a close source revealed that the makers changed their minds and wants to approach Jhanvi and Ranveer as the leads. The actual reason behind dropping shraddha and Kartik is not clear yet but it is supposed with some date issues. Ranveer and Jhanvi often captured together but never share the same stage to embrace the audience.

Providing information on the Tezaab remake’s casting, a reputable industry source exclusively discloses to Bollywood Hungama, “At first, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor were to be included. To approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project, however, is what Murad Khetani and his team have now chosen to do.

When you inquire about the reason behind the unexpected cast shift, the source responds, “Kartik and Shraddha were the front-runners for the project. But for whatever reason, the producers have now chosen to approach Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor for the same parts. In the beginning, the Tezaab remake producers had spoken with Ranveer first, and now they want Janhvi to play Shraddha instead.

Moreover, there is no confirmation about the final cast from the team officially. But It will interesting to see Jhanvi and Ranveer sharing the silver screen for the very first time and about the final outcome of the duo.