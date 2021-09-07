Bollywood Stars Helped Ronit Roy’s Security Agency Financially During Lockdown

We all know that Ronit Roy is a good artist and also a businessman, a less-known fact. Ronit runs his own security agency which provides security to Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many more. But recently Ronit Roy had told that due to the lockdown, the financial condition of his agency had become very bad.

Ronit Roy had revealed in one of his interviews that his work had stopped after the lockdown due to Corona. Due to which he had to face a lot of problems. But along with this, Ronit Roy also told that he has many big star clients in Bollywood, who helped him in this difficult period and gave money for his security on time. He also told that he did not get any call from some stars to stop the service.

Ronit Roy has recently told in a media interaction that there are many stars including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan who never called him to stop service. Ronit said, “I suspected that everything has stopped in the lockdown and my boys are sitting in the house. The office people of these stars will call me and say that we have sent the money. But will send the bill further only when everything is reopened.”



Ronit Roy said that I was only afraid that if the service of celebs would stop, then my employees would become unemployed. but that did not happen. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar are such stars who did not stop their service even in this difficult time and transferred money to me without asking for bill information.

Ronit Roy said, “100 people working with me are on contract. During that time the health of the mother was not good. At that time, someone’s wife was pregnant and someone’s child was one month old. Somebody had to pay the EMI of his house. I withdrew my savings at that time. When some friends read articles on my financial condition, they came forward to help me.” Ronit Roy added, “I cannot leave any employee working in my security agency alone. I can’t put a price tag on the good wishes I got from my employee.” Ronit will also be seen in a web series named Candy which is being released on Voot and will be joined by Richa Chadha.